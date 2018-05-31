BN Living: Colette’s Beautiful 30th Birthday Shoot

Happy 30th birthday to you Colette!

This gorgeous wife and mother of 2 lovely kids celebrated her 30th year with a fabulous photoshoot by Yard 33 Photography. Knowing exactly what she wanted, the birthday girl did all the styling and creative direction herself and we’re in love with each look and concept.

See the photos below.

Credits

Styling & Creative Direction: Colette Offiong | @colly001

Makeup: Fumi Taiwo | @fumis_makeup

Hair: Ceedees Salon, Calabar | @ceedees_salon

Photography: Yard 33 Photography | @yard33_photography

Earrings: Crown It | @_crownit

Yellow Dress: Annieeys | @annieeys_

Floral Decor: Uwayen’s Events & Bridal | @uwayensevents_bridal