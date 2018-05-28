BellaNaija

#NigeriaMourns: Nigerians come out en masse to protest Violent Killings

#NigeriaMourns: Nigerians come out en masse to protest Violent Killings | BellaNaijaNigerians across the country and outside turned Monday, May 28 into the National Day of Mourning as they protested the recent spate of killings.

Dubbed the National Day of Mourning and Remembrance, the protest saw people from Abuja, Lagos, and even South Africa take to the streets.

Present at the protest in Abuja was singer 2Baba, who a year ago canceled a protest meant to demand accountability from leaders.

See photos and videos from the protest below:

