NigeriaMourns: Nigerians come out en masse to protest Violent Killings

Nigerians across the country and outside turned Monday, May 28 into the National Day of Mourning as they protested the recent spate of killings.

Dubbed the National Day of Mourning and Remembrance, the protest saw people from Abuja, Lagos, and even South Africa take to the streets.

Present at the protest in Abuja was singer 2Baba, who a year ago canceled a protest meant to demand accountability from leaders.

See photos and videos from the protest below:

The Nigerian embassy in Pretoria already has police presence in anticipation. 🙄🙄 #NationalDayofMourning #NigeriaMourns pic.twitter.com/PIKjhdHaJE — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) May 28, 2018

We have just recited the 2nd stanza of the National Anthem as a sign of unity and prayer In commemoration of the victims of mass killings across the country. #NigeriaMourns @bbiodun @Globalrightsng @EiENigeria pic.twitter.com/qzVJrAzaBg — WRAPA Nigeria (@WRAPANG) May 28, 2018

2baba Idibia @official2baba speaking at the National Day of Mourning, Unity Fountain Abuja “Anyhow e be we no go keep quiet, we must talk about it and hold our leaders accountable cos na emergency situation we Dey” #NigeriaMourns pic.twitter.com/wPI564Z3i2 — WRAPA Nigeria (@WRAPANG) May 28, 2018

Executive Director of @EiENigeria speaking at Unity Fountain, Abuja at the National Day of Mourning #NigeriaMourns pic.twitter.com/now67xWbQG — WRAPA Nigeria (@WRAPANG) May 28, 2018

People are being killed daily, as a result of these deaths, some others are plunged into suffering #NigeriaMourns pic.twitter.com/OBFFR3yGAz — WRAPA Nigeria (@WRAPANG) May 28, 2018

PHOTONEWS: Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, @official2baba and @obyezeks speaking during a national mourning service for victims of violent killings in Abuja pic.twitter.com/lY6TvqLVVN — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) May 28, 2018