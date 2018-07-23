Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph, Eniola Badmus party with Dayo Amusa at Birthday Slumber Party

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa threw a slumber party with her favourite friends in celebration of her birthday.
The actress shared photos of the party on her Instagram, thanking all her friends for attending.
Present at the slumber party were other Nollywood actresses, including Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus and Anita Joseph.
See photos from the party
Photo Credit: dayoamusa
OKAY!
Nice makeup and hair for a slumber party. 🤦♀️
My people, come and see high class and correct levels here (“yimu”).
All these girls with Big God….
The smell of hair and heat in that room ehnnnnn. No be for here! Ni tori slumber parrri.