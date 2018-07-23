BellaNaija

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph, Eniola Badmus party with Dayo Amusa at Birthday Slumber Party

23.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa threw a slumber party with her favourite friends in celebration of her birthday.

The actress shared photos of the party on her Instagram, thanking all her friends for attending.

Present at the slumber party were other Nollywood actresses, including Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus and Anita Joseph.

  • AYODELE July 23, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    OKAY!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Anon July 23, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Nice makeup and hair for a slumber party. 🤦‍♀️

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Lola July 24, 2018 at 12:57 am

    My people, come and see high class and correct levels here (“yimu”).

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Anon 12345 July 24, 2018 at 11:06 am

    All these girls with Big God….

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Marsala July 24, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    The smell of hair and heat in that room ehnnnnn. No be for here! Ni tori slumber parrri.

    Love this! 8 Reply
