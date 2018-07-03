Emmanuel Macron discusses why he’s visiting Fela Kuti’s New Afrika Shrine

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently visiting the Afrika Shrine tonight for the Celebrate African Culture event.

Macron, before the event, visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, where, according to The Cable, he spoke to the press about why he’s visiting the shrine.

First, because I wanted to find a good occasion to come back there. I know the place and I have some memories, I have to confess at a time that there was no president around, I hope I will not spoil the party,” he said.

First, I think that is such an iconic place for a lot of African people and African culture. And I think very often when you speak of the African culture in Europe, those who are successful in Europe and in France, which is different most of the times are not dramatically very famous in Nigeria or in Africa. And there is a bias because you know people are absolutely not the same.

I mean Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti are obviously very famous in France and Europe, I mean they are big successes but the Shrine is a cultural hub, an iconic hub and it is very important for me first on a personal level, and that is why I want to say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of this place, I recognize the place of culture in this current environment.