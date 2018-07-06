Learn How to Detect Scoliosis Early from this Article by Beyond A Curved Spine

We’ve got your back, literally! That’s the “why” you’re reading this article. The Scoliosis Warriors at Beyond A Curved Spine have written this piece to get you enlightened. Please don’t scroll past; reading will only take a few minutes!

Do you know Scoliosis?

In simple terms, Scoliosis is an abnormal curve of the spine. An otherwise straight spine becomes curved into a “C” or an “S” shaped spine and that’s what Scoliosis is!

5 Facts about Scoliosis

80% of Scoliosis cases are idiopathic (meaning they have no known cause). Scoliosis just happens! Scoliosis affects more girls than boys and occurs most often between the ages of 10 – 16. Scoliosis has no 100% cure A progressive curve left untreated can cause heart, lung and neurological complications, even death. Early detection is THE BEST WAY TO DEFEAT SCOLIOSIS!

How to Detect Scoliosis

Scoliosis has no known cause; however, there are signs to look out for!

What Scoliosis is Not

Scoliosis is NOT a spiritual problem. If you notice your child has scoliosis, take them to a hospital, not to a spiritual hub Scoliosis patients are not hunchbacks. Although scoliosis may cause a hump in the back, it is not the same as a hunchback Scoliosis is not caused by carrying a heavy school bag or a monostrap bag. Scoliosis is not a curse and it is not contagious

Positive Vibes only

If you come across anyone with Scoliosis, here are some things you should NEVER say to them

It is important to note that Scoliosis can also be caused by birth defects, old age and certain neuromuscular conditions such as cerebral palsy. However, the most common cause of Scoliosis is IDIOPATHIC (unknown).

This is why it’s very important for EVERYONE to know Scoliosis!

“We all have the power to change a child’s world. The change I’m referring to doesn’t involve mountains of time or even a large charitable contribution. It’s a fairly simple step that has the potential to change a life. It could change one’s self-image, interactions with others, as well as improve their happiness and quality of life. All you have to do is be observant. Screening your child for scoliosis is so very important. Why? Because early diagnosis leads to better outcomes!” – Marce K

