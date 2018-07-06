Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend “Your Commonwealth” Youth Challenge Reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday, attended the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception which held at Marlborough House in London.

The event was the climax of the Commonwealth Youth leadership workshop. “The ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge event is helping its young leaders develop their ideas on the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040,” Kensington Palace said on Twitter.

Prince Harry, who was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador earlier this year, said: “Meghan and I are incredibly excited to meet so many of you representing the future of the Commonwealth. We can’t wait to see you in action in your home countries and learn about what you’re doing to better the Commonwealth, and the world, in 2040 and beyond.”

For the event, Meghan wore a bright yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell.

See more photos from the speech below:

Photo Credit: Kensington Palace