Zenith Bank Joins Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council

Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s largest bank by shareholders’ fund and customer deposits, was announced on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018, as a strategic partner of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

Speaking on the announcement, CWEIC Chairman, Lord Marland of Odstock said, “After Zenith Bank Plc’s engagement with the Commonwealth Business Forum in London, I am delighted to welcome them as Strategic Partner. We are excited to assist in the expansion of their Commonwealth network.”

The Founder/Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, was particularly active during the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF), organized in April in London by CWEIC. He sat on the Fintech and Innovation in Financial Services panel and in the Financial and Professional plenary sessions. With the Bank’s refreshing approach to financial inclusion in Africa and the creation of digitized financial products supported by the necessary infrastructure, Jim Ovia was able to impress the significance of financial inclusion, especially for rural Africa.

While addressing the opportunities of being Strategic Partner on the CWEIC, Jim Ovia stated that, “attending the Commonwealth Business Forum in London, 2018, had opened up another great opportunity for Zenith Bank Plc to build new connections and partnerships with other businesses within the Commonwealth. He further stated that CWEIC is perfectly placed to leverage its network to help businesses like us achieve our strategic goals.”

Established in 1990 by Jim Ovia, CON and headquartered in Lagos, Zenith Bank Plc has a huge domestic presence in Nigeria and is a leading financial services provider across the world, operating in The Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, the UK, UAE, China and South Africa. The Bank’s shares are publicly traded on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content