Kylian Mbappé is donating his World Cup Earnings To Charity

16.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

19 year old Kylian Mbappé is the man of the moment. As the world tries to get over his four determining goals for France, Business Insider reports that Mbappé has promised to donate all his World Cup earnings to charity.

The organization selected to receive the Mbappé’s donation is Premiers de Cordee, a charity organization that gives free sports instruction to disabled and hospitalized children.

Premiers de Cordee also creates awareness for disability through campaigns. Mbappé is however no stranger with the kids and the organization as he has supported the organization since June 2017.

Mbappé’s World Cup earnings is estimated to be about £17,000 ($22,500) per game, in addition to a bonus of £265,000 ($351,000) for winning the tournament.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @k.mbappe29 | @premiersdecordee

5 Comments on Kylian Mbappé is donating his World Cup Earnings To Charity
  • kenny July 16, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Good lad! Bless him. Can only progress upwards and forward.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Tolu July 16, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Not to be a Debbie downer but a lot of western footballers donate their wages from their national teams
    To charity anyway.

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Frenchnaira July 16, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      they are not 19years old with an unforeseen future. Mama said say something good or say nothing

      Love this! 103 Reply
    • Merriment July 17, 2018 at 9:55 am

      which one you don do

      Love this! 9 Reply
  • jokobaba July 16, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    He has the world at your feet at 19; a star is born!

    Love this! 14 Reply
