Kylian Mbappé is donating his World Cup Earnings To Charity

19 year old Kylian Mbappé is the man of the moment. As the world tries to get over his four determining goals for France, Business Insider reports that Mbappé has promised to donate all his World Cup earnings to charity.
The organization selected to receive the Mbappé’s donation is Premiers de Cordee, a charity organization that gives free sports instruction to disabled and hospitalized children.
Premiers de Cordee also creates awareness for disability through campaigns. Mbappé is however no stranger with the kids and the organization as he has supported the organization since June 2017.
Mbappé’s World Cup earnings is estimated to be about £17,000 ($22,500) per game, in addition to a bonus of £265,000 ($351,000) for winning the tournament.
Photo Credit: Instagram – @k.mbappe29 | @premiersdecordee
Good lad! Bless him. Can only progress upwards and forward.
Not to be a Debbie downer but a lot of western footballers donate their wages from their national teams
To charity anyway.
they are not 19years old with an unforeseen future. Mama said say something good or say nothing
which one you don do
He has the world at your feet at 19; a star is born!