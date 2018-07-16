PVCitizen: Please, please, please get your PVC

The 2019 elections are now 214 days away, and the registration process is rumoured to be ending on August 17, just 32 days away!
Time is running, fast!
It’s important that we ready ourselves for our future, and the only way to do this is by getting that small card called the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).
It really isn’t that difficult. There are INEC offices in all local government areas in the country. And INEC says the registration process will last all year.
Take just one day off work and arrive at your centre by 5:30 AM.
Maybe you’re looking at it like that’s too early. But it really isn’t. You can go to the one nearest to your house. Wake up 5 AM and take a quick shower. No need to makeup or anything, just throw that shirt and shorts on.
Have a valid ID card with you and that’s really all.
I was going to wait until the PVC registration is over but I have to commend you guys! Thank you for the consistent reminder. You’re using your platform to constitute change. Welldone!
PVC is not useful for elections again but as a basis of negotiation as shown by ekiti governorship election
Thanks Bella.. keep up the good work!!!
Hope PVC is enough with what happened in Ekiti…the drama, the tension.Ekiti was set up for bias and tension.
Why hold a party natiinal convention, same week of the election, with all of its drama, in the same state where an election is taking place ?
Some say PDP did same thing last year but isn’t APC supposed to be the party of “CHANGE’?
Not any of my business but hope other national elections will not be like that!