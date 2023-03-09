Connect with us

News

INEC Confirms Rescheduling of Guber & State Assembly Polls

News

Multiple Reports claim INEC has Postponed Saturday’s Guber Election

Inspired News

Real Warri Pikin Supports 20 Women Entrepreneurs with Grants on IWD 2023

Career Events News Promotions

FMN Price For Innovation 2.0 recognizes and rewards Local Businesses with 10 Million Naira in Cash prizes

News Sweet Spot

Isha Sesay is a Mom!

News Scoop

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour talks Governorship Ambition & Plans for Lagos on “New Age Aspirants” | Watch

News

Old Naira Notes to Remain in Circulation till December 31st - Supreme Court

News

What Peter Obi Said in His Press Conference

News

Presidential Election: President Buhari Congratulates Bola Tinubu

News

APC's Bola Tinubu Declared Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

News

INEC Confirms Rescheduling of Guber & State Assembly Polls

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the rescheduling of the governorship and state assembly elections by one week.

The elections originally slated for 11th of March will now hold on the 18th of March.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner for Voter Education, said that following the ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) on the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the February 25 General elections, the electoral umpire met to assess the impact of the ruling on their readiness for the elections originally slated for 11th. Festus Okoye admitted that the commission resolved that it was too late for the reconfiguration to be concluded.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but it is necessary to ensure that there is adequate time to back up the data stored on the over 176,000 BVAS machines from the presidential and National Assembly elections held on 25th February 2023 and then to reconfigure them for the Governorship and State Assembly elections. This has been the practice for all elections, including the period when the Commission was using Smart Card Readers.

“However, we wish to reiterate that the Commission is not against litigants inspecting election materials. Consequently, it will continue to grant all litigants access to the materials they require to pursue their cases in court.”

Read the full statement here:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#InternationalWomensDay2023: DigitALL Means Everyone

#BNxUNWomen: Advancing Women’s Participation and Representation in Politics and Governance

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Powerless As A Nigerian Youth?

Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep
css.php