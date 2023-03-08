Multiple Reports claim INEC has Postponed Saturday’s Guber Election

Connect with us

Pic.36. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a stakeholders meeting on 2019 General Elections postponement, in Abuja on Saturday (16/2/19).
01462/16/2/2019/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11th across the country, reports from several media houses claim.

State-owned NTA reports that “INEC has postponed the Governorship and State houses of assembly elections earlier scheduled for March 11th to March 18th 2023.”

“Our INEC correspondent Mie Ogidi who is following up development at the INEC headquarters headquarters, Abuja will give us more updates as the election management body is on marathon meeting to give details on the postponement,” it added.

PUNCH reports that “a state Resident Electoral Commissioner who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity confirmed the decision.”

The report added that INEC Chairman “Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and his commissioners were in a closed door meeting over the governorship election. The meeting commenced at 7pm on Wednesday.”

According to People’s Gazette, an official familiar with the meeting said that: “The elections were postponed to allow one more week for preparations. We should be able to get everything in order before March 18.”

There’s no official word from the electoral umpire yet on these reports.

