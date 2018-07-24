PVCitizen: Your vote is your duty

The 2019 elections are now 206 days away, and INEC has said the registration process will end August 17, just 24 days away!

Time is running, fast!

It’s important that we ready ourselves for our future, and the only way to do this is by getting that small card called the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

It really isn’t that difficult. There are INEC offices in all local government areas in the country.

Take just one day off work and arrive at your centre by 5:30 AM.

Maybe you’re looking at it like that’s too early. But it really isn’t. You can go to the one nearest to your house. Wake up 5 AM and take a quick shower. No need to makeup or anything, just throw that shirt and shorts on.

Have a valid ID card with you and that’s really all.

Also important is that you do not sell your votes. It’s too important a thing to sell. It’s priceless! It’s literally your future.