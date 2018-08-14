This 14-year Old’s Success Story is Why Nigeria should Invest in Tech Education for School Kids

You probably have heard of Tomisin Ogunnubi, who, at 12, created an app – My Locator – that helps lost children call for help.
In 2017, Tomisin graduated from Vivian Fowler Memorial College with 16 merit awards, including the award for Best Graduating Student.
Described as a “teenage coding superstar” by BBC, Tomisin talks about her plans for the future, the importance of tech as well as shares advice for other kids.
“Being able to make a difference is a key point for me. It is something that I really want to do,” she says.
We are seriously rooting for Tomisin and honestly can’t wait for what she’ll be building next.
Watch videos below: