This 14-year Old’s Success Story is Why Nigeria should Invest in Tech Education for School Kids

You probably have heard of Tomisin Ogunnubi, who, at 12, created an app – My Locator – that helps lost children call for help.

In 2017, Tomisin graduated from Vivian Fowler Memorial College with 16 merit awards, including the award for Best Graduating Student.

Described as a “teenage coding superstar” by BBC, Tomisin talks about her plans for the future, the importance of tech as well as shares advice for other kids.

“Being able to make a difference is a key point for me. It is something that I really want to do,” she says.

We are seriously rooting for Tomisin and honestly can’t wait for what she’ll be building next.

Watch videos below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/embed/p06hzjdg/44852492"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>