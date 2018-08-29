BellaNaija

“Baby girl, nothing goes for nothing” – BBC Africa Eye explores Openness of Kenya’s Sugar Daddy Relationships with these 3 Women

In Kenya, “sugar daddy” relationships are out in the open – in nightclubs, on campuses, and all over social media.

In a new episode of its investigative series, BBC Africa Eye explores these relationships through the eyes of three women.

Female students “prefer dating older men than dating school kids” in Nairobi, says 21-year-old Jane. Although she comes from a traditional family in rural Kenya, Jane freely admits that she gets support from two older guys, and asks, “What is wrong about sex anyway?”

Bridget Achieng is a Kenyan model, socialite, and reality TV star. But she didn’t always live the glam life. She takes us back to the slums where she grew up and talks frankly about how she made herself famous through sex appeal, rich tycoons, and social media.

Kal is a single mum and nightclub dancer who dreams of being a star. She goes to the Kenyan coast looking for a rich “sponsor” – AKA sugar daddy – who can fund her dream of making it as a singer. But is there such a thing as easy money?

  • SB August 29, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Interesting videos to watch. It’s very sad what these women have to go through and more importantly the low perception they have of themselves. Its quite an eye opener…

