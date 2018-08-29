BellaNaija

Aretha Franklin Fans pay their Respects at Open Casket Viewing in Detroit

Fans of soul legend Aretha Franklin are paying their respects at the public viewing of her open-casket at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday (August 28).

The singer died at the age of 76 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Franklin will lie in repose at the museum for another day-long public viewing today. Her funeral will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paul Sancya-Pool | Scott Olson

