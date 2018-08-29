PVCitizen: How to Find a Polling Unit Close to You

It’s possible you still have not registered to vote. That’s fine. You have until Friday.

It’s easy to find excuses not to register to vote. But the truth is: if you’re fed up with the way things are in Nigeria, the only way to change that is through your vote.

You may think your vote doesn’t count, but there’s a reason people are willing to exchange cash for it.

If you wish to register but can’t find a polling unit close to you, here’s how to solve that.

A polling unit is where you will either register to vote or vote.

It is advisable to select a Polling Unit close to your area of residence due to the restricted movement on election days.

Visit the INEC website and click the heading “POLLING UNITS.” Select your state, your Local Government Area, and your ward (area). Click search and that’s it!

Please, register to vote. It sounds like it’s cliche, but it really is your voice, the only way you can be heard.

Photo Credit: Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images