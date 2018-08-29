Nollywood Actress Uduak Akrah is Dead 💔

Nollywood actress Uduak Akrah has passed.

According to The Nation, the actress passed due to complications suffered after slipping in the bathroom two years ago.

Filmmaker Charles Novia confirmed the news, saying:

I just heard from someone close to her and her family in Abuja. She suffered complications in the past few months from a nasty fall in the bathroom.

The actress had reportedly fallen ill after the fall, and passed as arrangements were being made to transfer her to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Uduak Akrah was a graduate of Creative Arts from the University of Lagos, and was also a singer.