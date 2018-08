On The Couch with Falz & Laila is a new talk show focusing on having informal conversations with Nigeria’s 2019 presidential aspirants on their plans for the country if elected.

For the first and second episodes of the debut season, Falz and co-host Laila chat up motivational speaker and presidential aspirant Fela Durotoye and fellow aspirant Olasubomi Okeowo.

