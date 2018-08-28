Nigerian student at U.S University dies during Pickup Basketball Game

A Nigerian basketball player at Bluefield State College Timeyin Amatossero-KeKe has passed on after collapsing during a pickup basketball game.

According to WVNSTV, 25-year-old Amatossero-Keke passed away Monday evening while he was playing basketball with his friends.

Amatossero-Keke bent over to tie his shoe when he collapsed, a spokesperson with the university said.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Big Blues Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to announce his passing. It wrote:

It is with a heavy heart this morning that we ask for prayers for our basketball and athletic family. Last night we tragically lost one of our very own. Timeyin Amatossero-KeKe. Timeyin was sophomore from Lagos, Nigeria and had a passion for our program and his teammates.

“Timeyin had a strong mind and just wanted a chance to play collegiate basketball. We ask that at this time you all keep his family and our student-athletes in your thoughts as we deal with this difficult time. Thank you,” the team added in a Facebook post.

Photo Credit: Big Blues BasketBall