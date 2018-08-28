Canadian Woman cancels Wedding, breaks up with Fiancé after Guests refused to Contribute $1,150 each

In a lengthy post on Facebook, a Canadian bride-to-be identified as Susan has explained why she called off her engagement and broke up with her fiancé.

She blamed her family and friends for the unfortunate incident, lamenting why invited guests could not pay $CAD 1,500 ($1,150) each to attend.

“I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal,” she said in her post.

They needed $CAD 60,000 ($46,020) to have the wedding she wanted, and by four days to the wedding (when she called it off), they had only $CAD 20,000 – $CAD 3,000 from her then fiancé’s family, $CAD 5,000 from her maid of honour, and $CAD 12,000 after eight guests RSVP-ed with their cheques of $CAD 1,500 each.

“Our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime party (sic). Since our love was like a fairytale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding… A local psychic told us to go with the most expensive option, and we thought why the hell not?’ Susan explained. We just needed a little push. Our dream wedding amounted to $60,000… All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen,” she said.

As the wedding day drew closer, Susan said her ex’s family and her maid of honour took back their offer, as well as some guests.

Even when her ex suggested they elope to Vegas to cut cost, she said:

I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious. He wanted those cheap, filthy, w**** like Vegas weddings. I mean WHAT the f***?? Was he out of his mind? Am I some h**ch piece of f***ing trash, a hooker? Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get rich fast fallacy? Suddenly, my body began to shake as I entered a panic attack. My ex left the room and didn’t apologise for his horrid suggestion.

They had to set up a GoFundMe campaign, but got only $CAD 250.

She concluded her post:

How hard would it to have been to f***ing give me money for my wedding. I won’t even sugarcoat. I won’t even pretend that’s now what I wanted. It was for a dream. I was stabbed, cheated on… Goodbye. See you in two months. Friendly reminder to you c***s. Don’t think you own me. I am cutting all of you snakes off. I am living my life alone now. I only let those I believe have good intentions.

Susan’s post was only up for about 15 minutes, according to the person who shared screen-grabs of the post. The person claimed to be her cousin.

Photo Credits: Dreamstime |DailyMail