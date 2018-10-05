BN Community Centre: Let’s Help Bunmi Beat Stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma

If you’ve ever had a health-related issue in Nigeria, then you will probably understand that it is extremely difficult to fund your treatment and navigate the healthcare system.
In view of this, BellaNaija launched the BN Community Centre. This online platform will feature calls for help as submitted to us.
This includes information, photos and account numbers.
“To know Bunmi is to love her. Bunmi is the kindest and most selfless person who is always willing to be there and give herself sacrificially to everyone… Now she needs our help.
Bunmi lives a very healthy and active lifestyle with medical check ups done every 6 months, so imagine our shock when on the 23rd of May, 2018 we got the worst news anyone could imagine.
Bunmi was diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma. A very rare form of bile duct cancer that had spread to her liver. We refused to accept that the life of this amazing 42 year old would be cut short, so we sought a second opinion in Germany.
The German hospitals gave us hope for chemo and surgery but after 6 weeks, we were hit with more bad news. Bunmi was reacting to the chemotherapy and her organs were failing. They told us there was nothing to be done and Doctors gave us more bad news on the 20th of August, 2018; she had one week to live.
We kept our faith firm in God so we knew we could not give up on Bunmi. We moved her to a private clinic in Dornstetten, Germany where she has started treatment with hopes of Immunotherapy. Her family and friends have spent about EUR200,000 since she was diagnosed but now we need your help.
The hospital is requesting for immediate additional payments or they would stop Bunmis treatment. We need at least EUR150,000 to proceed with her immunotherapy treatment and cover the cost of her stay in this clinic.
Every donation you make including helping us spread the word to those in a position to help towards this cause will really make a difference. Please let’s come together and help Bunmi beat Cancer.
Thank you so much and May God Bless you.
*My name is Vicky from Nigeria and Bunmi is my older sister. The funds will be used for Bunmis chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment in Germany.
If you’re inclined to give, please find the account details below:
Victoria Ashebu
Account numbers: 0119461782(USD), 0150567153(NGN);
Bank: GTBank.
For more details and updates, please visit the GoFundMe page set up for her.
We, at BellaNaija, encourage you to give if you can. However, please ensure you perform independent verification prior to donating any funds.
I will be inclined to give whatever I can however I need author of this write up to try a bit harder to convince potential donors that this isn`t a scam. I will be back to check if there are additional images or other stuff that will convince me to donate.
If you are inclined to donate without additional investigation please don`t let this stop you.
Theres a bit more info on the gofundme page 😊
Bunmi a great josite like myself cannot leave this world. Ever bubbly Bunmi, the news came as a shock. Pls, no amount is too small to help a friend. God bless you all as you donate to her well being. I have made mine. Thank you.
Stage 4 – I genuinely pray for her swift and full recovery however her prognosis aren’t great . Despite her prognosis, I deeply have faith that when the one who turned again the captivity of Zion decides to come through, even the most qualified and revered oncologists will be rendered speechless.. There is cancer and then there is the rare form which hust makes this whole thing worse with a not so promising outcome. I have donated in faith but An incremental €150,000 is a heck lot money on top of €200,000. God in his mercy and grace will come through. I know it’s the most difficult thing to watch our loved ones wither away without trying to save them.
This is a small world indeed! Bunmi was my junior in secondary school, she is my little sister and seeing this news on Bellanaija made me cry last night. I haven’t seen her in ages and when I saw the last name Ashebu it rang a bell. Thank God for social media please donate this is not a scam and the Bunmi I knew many years ago was a very wonderful person and from the comments from people who know her I know she hasn’t changed, Bunmi if you are reading this I want you to know God has got you and the love from everyone who knows you along with their prayers will pull you through in Jesus name. Amen