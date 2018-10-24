BellaNaija

George Weah declares all Liberian Public Universities Tuition-Free

24.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

George Weah declares all Liberian Public Universities Tuition-Free | BellaNaijaLiberians will now be able to attend public universities in the country for free after the president George Weah declared them tuition-free.

Weah made the announcement during a visit to the University of Freetown, and on his Facebook page thereafter. he wrote:

Today, I’m excited to announce that I have declared the University of Liberia and all other Public Universities in Liberia tuition free for all undergraduates.

Students rejoiced after he made the announcement, as the move will apply to all undergraduates.

See a video of him making the announcement below:

  • by_stander October 25, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Stop voting for lawyers and accountants in any capacity – una no go hear word!

    Una dey see something?

    #TheMovementIsLIve!

    Love this! 1 Reply
