Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemate K.Brulé survives Major Motor Accident

Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemate K.Brulé survived a ghastly motor on the morning of November 4th, 2018. The upcoming artist took to his Instagram page to share photos and also thank God for sparing his life.

K.Brulé recounts how his car experienced a blowout which caused him to instinctively apply the brakes on his car, that was the last thing he recalls of the events.



He further writes on his Instagram feed how eyewitnesses saw his vehicle spin out and somersault over a road divide into oncoming traffic where he was struck by another vehicle.

Eye witnesses say my vehicle spun out and somersaulted over a road divide into oncoming traffic where I was struck by another vehicle causing my car to flip multiple times back across the road divide. Luckily no lives where lost but both vehicles are total write offs.

Lastly, K Brule thanks God for being faithful and sparing all the victims life and also indulges his followers to keep him in prayers.

I praise & thank God for being faithful & sparing our lives. Due to the nature of the crash the blame falls on me. & I have no idea how I will pay the damages and hospital bills for the other party as I’m currently owing my own hospital but at least I’m alive to worry about these things 😀

please keep me in your prayers during these trying times. I may be hard to reach for a while as my phones were destroyed in the crash.

Photo Credit: Instagram | k.brule