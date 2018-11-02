BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Interesting! This Couple created a Christian Workout Video that is Afro-Praise HIIT | WATCH

02.11.2018 at By 2 Comments

There are so many HIIT workout videos out there but it’s not every day you see one that is done with Christian praise songs.

This London-based couple, Tomiwa and Oge Akinola,  are on a mission to change the relationship the church community has with health and fitness by developing what they call the new workout trend, ‘Afro-Praise High-Intensity Interval Training (APH).

The couple has created a 30-minute high-intensity workout video complete with a combination of tried and tested exercises and African dance moves.

The workout routine is uniquely performed to Afro-Praise music, with the instructors encouraging participants to praise their way through to the end.

According to them, they “have been married for 7 years and have four children all aged 6 and below, have been using their healthy living and fitness journey to help people within their local church for some time.”

Watch it below.

2 Comments on Interesting! This Couple created a Christian Workout Video that is Afro-Praise HIIT | WATCH
  • 9ja November 2, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Everyone’s apparently trying to CASH in on Christianity.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • observer November 2, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Beautiful couple

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija