Interesting! This Couple created a Christian Workout Video that is Afro-Praise HIIT | WATCH

There are so many HIIT workout videos out there but it’s not every day you see one that is done with Christian praise songs.
This London-based couple, Tomiwa and Oge Akinola, are on a mission to change the relationship the church community has with health and fitness by developing what they call the new workout trend, ‘Afro-Praise High-Intensity Interval Training (APH).
The couple has created a 30-minute high-intensity workout video complete with a combination of tried and tested exercises and African dance moves.
The workout routine is uniquely performed to Afro-Praise music, with the instructors encouraging participants to praise their way through to the end.
According to them, they “have been married for 7 years and have four children all aged 6 and below, have been using their healthy living and fitness journey to help people within their local church for some time.”
Watch it below.
Everyone’s apparently trying to CASH in on Christianity.
Beautiful couple