Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 years After” celebrates the beautiful love stories of couple that have been married 5 years and counting, featuring real stories from real couples as they recount the challenges they faced, triumphs and lessons learnt from life’s different battles.

In this episode, comedian Basketmouth and wife, Elsie Okpocha, share their beautiful love story. They discuss their challenges and triumphs, letting us in on what makes their marriage bond so strong.

We go on a trip down memory lane: from what brought them together, how they knew they were meant for each other, their journey to the altar, and five years after.

Watch the video: