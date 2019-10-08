Connect with us

Watch Tania Omotayo's Introductory Video for her YouTube Channel

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack - Tene - for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

Watch Omashola talk About Regretting Wooing Venita, Relationship with KimOprah, Isilomo & Khafi & Plans after the #BBNaija Show

Frodd talks Relationship with Esther, his Personality & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Seyi Apologizes to Thelma, talks about his #BBNaija Journey & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH

#BBNaija's Mercy talks Relationship with Ike, Tacha, Strategy & Becoming First Female Winner of the Show | WATCH on BN

Blaqbonez talks Vector vs M.I, The Headies, Chocolate City deal & Battle Rap on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth" | WATCH

Watch Asa Perform “Good Thing” Live in Studios Ferber

Watch Full Video of BBC Africa Eye's #SexForGrades Investigation in Universities

Watch Tania Omotayo's Introductory Video for her YouTube Channel

Published

21 hours ago

 on

Tania Omotayo has officially launched her YouTube channel where she’ll be showing/telling us about her everyday life which includes her work and family. According to Tania, she finally decided to start the vlog after years of contemplating and she will be discussing everything with no holds barred.

She says: “Welcome to my youtube adventure. It’s time to finally get to know the the REAL me! I’m so excited for you to join me on this crazy journey. I definitely have a lot to talk about and a lot to address. I’m so glad we now have this platform to do this. Stay tuned.”

Watch the introductory video below:

