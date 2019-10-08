Watch Tania Omotayo’s Introductory Video for her YouTube Channel

Tania Omotayo has officially launched her YouTube channel where she’ll be showing/telling us about her everyday life which includes her work and family. According to Tania, she finally decided to start the vlog after years of contemplating and she will be discussing everything with no holds barred.

She says: “Welcome to my youtube adventure. It’s time to finally get to know the the REAL me! I’m so excited for you to join me on this crazy journey. I definitely have a lot to talk about and a lot to address. I’m so glad we now have this platform to do this. Stay tuned.”

Watch the introductory video below: