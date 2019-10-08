Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Mike became the First Runner-up in the Big Brother Naija reality show #PepperDem season which ended on Sunday, October 6th.

In this interview with host Ebuka, Mike spoke about his journey in the BBNaija house and future plans.

Mike spoke on his relationship with Ike, Tacha, Omashola, Jackye, and why he enjoys Frodd’s company, plans after the house, relocating to Nigeria and winning the show.

Watch the video below