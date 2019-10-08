BN TV
Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH
Mike became the First Runner-up in the Big Brother Naija reality show #PepperDem season which ended on Sunday, October 6th.
In this interview with host Ebuka, Mike spoke about his journey in the BBNaija house and future plans.
Mike spoke on his relationship with Ike, Tacha, Omashola, Jackye, and why he enjoys Frodd’s company, plans after the house, relocating to Nigeria and winning the show.
Watch the video below
Ola Adegoke
October 8, 2019 at 4:47 pm
It wasn’t surprising that she won. Once the four other guys were left together with Mercy, it became very obvious to me that she was going to win. The votes of course are not void of sentiments, in fact that is what the game revolves around actually. I look forward to a good life for all the former Housemates. Hopefully, Mercy will spend her money wisely.