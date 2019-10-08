Connect with us

Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack - Tene - for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

Watch Omashola talk About Regretting Wooing Venita, Relationship with KimOprah, Isilomo & Khafi & Plans after the #BBNaija Show

Frodd talks Relationship with Esther, his Personality & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Seyi Apologizes to Thelma, talks about his #BBNaija Journey & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Watch Tania Omotayo's Introductory Video for her YouTube Channel

#BBNaija's Mercy talks Relationship with Ike, Tacha, Strategy & Becoming First Female Winner of the Show | WATCH on BN

Blaqbonez talks Vector vs M.I, The Headies, Chocolate City deal & Battle Rap on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth" | WATCH

Watch Asa Perform “Good Thing” Live in Studios Ferber

Watch Full Video of BBC Africa Eye's #SexForGrades Investigation in Universities

Published

22 hours ago

 on

Mike became the First Runner-up in the Big Brother Naija reality show #PepperDem season which ended on Sunday, October 6th.

In this interview with host Ebuka, Mike spoke about his journey in the BBNaija house and future plans.

Mike spoke on his relationship with Ike, Tacha, Omashola, Jackye, and why he enjoys Frodd’s company, plans after the house, relocating to Nigeria and winning the show.

Watch the video below

1 Comment

  1. Ola Adegoke

    October 8, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    It wasn’t surprising that she won. Once the four other guys were left together with Mercy, it became very obvious to me that she was going to win. The votes of course are not void of sentiments, in fact that is what the game revolves around actually. I look forward to a good life for all the former Housemates. Hopefully, Mercy will spend her money wisely.

    1
    Reply

