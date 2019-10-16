Connect with us

Zlatan & Davido are not Afraid to embrace Vulnerability as their "30 Billion Gang" Ice arrives

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We’d seen in Davido’s stories earlier in the week a video of him making a deposit at Icebox for 30 Billion Gang jewelries for his DMW label mates.

Looks like the jewelries have already arrived, with Zlatan showing off his iced out neck piece, with his “30 BILLION GANG” pendant in white diamonds, on Twitter.

Showing appreciation for his label boss, Zlatan threw toxic masculinity out the window, telling Davido, “Love you.”

Davido, too, had his response in the same manner, quoting Zlatan’s tweet and replying, “Love you too.”

We stan men who aren’t afraid to be vulnerable.

