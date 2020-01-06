Here are 3 Important Things We Learnt from Ozoz Sokoh in Adaora Mbelu’s “The Lumination Show” | Watch

On this episode of Adaora Mbelu‘s “The Lumination Show,” food explorer and exploration geologist Ozoz Sokoh (Kitchen Butterfly) talks about her transition from a full time geologist with a multinational company, to chasing her passion and dreams whole-heartedly. She also discusses the challenges and opportunities that came with this life altering decision.

Here are some of the points she made:

1. Failure is important. It’s how you learn. Having lessons extracted from the failure helps you to do better next time.

2. I don’t save things. I use my best set of plates to eat. Each day is given unto us, we have to make the best of it.

3. Before you ask for anything, you already have a no. But asking actually changes the odds, and the odds can change in your favor. So, rather than banking the “No”, I believe in trying to change it.

Watch the video below: