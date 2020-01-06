Connect with us

BN TV Music

Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of "The Nancy Isime Show" | Watch

BN TV

Here are 3 Important Things We Learnt from Ozoz Sokoh in Adaora Mbelu's "The Lumination Show" | Watch

BN TV

Watch #BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Share Details of her Engagement & the Year 2019 in this Diary Session Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

BN TV Movies & TV

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

BN TV

Ronke Raji Opens up on Her Second Pregnancy & Plans for 2020 in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

BN TV

Watch Dolapo Oni Discuss the Pitfalls of Confiding In the Wrong People in New Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch The Kabusa Oriental Choir’s Creative Mash-up of Rema's “Lady” & Joeboy's “Beginning”

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Diane Russet Wants You to Get to Know Her Better on Her New Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of “The Nancy Isime Show” | Watch

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One of our favourite TV shows of the moment, “The Nancy Isime Show,” is back with another exciting episode, and this time, the celebrity guest is Alterplate record boss, Harrysong.

Harrysong was asked about the kind of woman that attracts him, and he gave a lowdown of the attributes he wants in his wife. He also spoke about his record label, while addressing rumors in the music industry.

As usual, Nancy Isime and Harrysong treated us to some hilarious games to round up the episode.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Emeka Nwonu: Step into the New Year with Purpose

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

Advertisement
css.php