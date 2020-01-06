Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of “The Nancy Isime Show” | Watch

One of our favourite TV shows of the moment, “The Nancy Isime Show,” is back with another exciting episode, and this time, the celebrity guest is Alterplate record boss, Harrysong.

Harrysong was asked about the kind of woman that attracts him, and he gave a lowdown of the attributes he wants in his wife. He also spoke about his record label, while addressing rumors in the music industry.

As usual, Nancy Isime and Harrysong treated us to some hilarious games to round up the episode.

