Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Emem Isong is getting set to release the forthcoming movie “Special Jollof” in February 2020. But first … the trailer.

The star-studded movie, which stars Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright, Joseph Benjamin, Mary Magdalene, Robert Peters, Femi Adebayo, written by Rita Onwurah, follows the life of a white journalist with a thriving career and a loving fiancé, whose perfect life is shattered by a shocking discovery. She blames her misfortune on illegal immigrants and vows to have them deported, especially the Nigerians.

Watch the trailer below.

