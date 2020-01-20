BN TV
Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong’s “Special Jollof” starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo
Emem Isong is getting set to release the forthcoming movie “Special Jollof” in February 2020. But first … the trailer.
The star-studded movie, which stars Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright, Joseph Benjamin, Mary Magdalene, Robert Peters, Femi Adebayo, written by Rita Onwurah, follows the life of a white journalist with a thriving career and a loving fiancé, whose perfect life is shattered by a shocking discovery. She blames her misfortune on illegal immigrants and vows to have them deported, especially the Nigerians.
Watch the trailer below.