Adanna & David are Discussing the very Controversial Topic of “In-laws” in their Latest Vlog | Watch

For most couples, starting conversations about in-laws usually brings up a barage of emotions that could be positive of negative. Which is why some couples simply prepare for the worst while hoping to have the best in-law experience.

In their latest vlog, Adanna and David Steinacker open up on their in-law experience, the cultural and language barrier, and how they manage the situation. They also share some spicy stories that you do not want to miss.

Watch the video below: