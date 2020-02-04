This Interview Is A Cute Look Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Relationship

One of our favorite couple, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have given us a glimpse into their lovely minimalist home for Architectural Digest, March 2020 issue.

In their light-hearted interview, the couple quiz each other on family life and their favorite features of the mansion, Kanye also revealed that the inspiration behind the design of their house is their children. As West and Kardashian continued to interview each other, they were interrupted by a special guest, North West who helps out with a few answers of their own.

The questions kicked off with “what habits did you change when we moved in together” and “what’s the one thing you would get rid of if I wasn’t around,” eventually moving into more detailed inquiries about the overall dynamic of their home. West explains how he and Kardashian’s children have had a big impact on solidifying the design of the house, which was created with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

Watch the full video below: