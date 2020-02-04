Connect with us

The Egbuson Dynasty! Dakore Akande & Timini prove No One's Got Your Back like Family

This Interview Is A Cute Look Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship

Mike Bamiloye's Birthday Note to his wife Gloria is Goals 🥰

Mulan is Coming to the Big Screen as a Live-Action Movie | Watch the Trailer

8 Playful Birthday Photos of John Dumelo & Wife Gifty To Make You Say "Aww"

#BBNaija's Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

The Trailer for Samuel Olatunji's "Dear Affy" is Here & It's a Must Watch

Yes, Tacha Is Launching Her Own Reality Show | #KeepingUpWithTacha

The Combination of Kim Oprah and Omashola for Taylor Live Magazine's February issue is Pure Magic 

In The Spirit of Movie Remakes, Charles Okpaleke Is Bringing Back Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

Stepping out for the Moet & Chandon’s A Night with the Stars, Dakore Egbuson-Akande walked hand-in-hand with her brother Timini Egbuson.

The two siblings, both of them actors, took a photo together and shared it on social media, and it was all love. “The Egbuson Dynasty,”  Timini wrote, “We have come a long way and we have a little further to go.”

Dakore captioned the photo:

Such a gift to share these highs and lows and all in between with family! @_timini #siblinglove 🖤🖤🎭✨👩🏾‍🤝‍👨🏿 #actors

See the photo, and others they took at the Night with the Stars:

