Movies & TV
The Egbuson Dynasty! Dakore Akande & Timini prove No One’s Got Your Back like Family
Stepping out for the Moet & Chandon’s A Night with the Stars, Dakore Egbuson-Akande walked hand-in-hand with her brother Timini Egbuson.
The two siblings, both of them actors, took a photo together and shared it on social media, and it was all love. “The Egbuson Dynasty,” Timini wrote, “We have come a long way and we have a little further to go.”
Dakore captioned the photo:
Such a gift to share these highs and lows and all in between with family! @_timini #siblinglove 🖤🖤🎭✨👩🏾🤝👨🏿 #actors
See the photo, and others they took at the Night with the Stars: