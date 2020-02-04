Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Music

New Video: Kike Mudiaga - Awake My Soul

Music Style

We Can't Get Over how Good Flavour Looks in a Suit 😍

Music

New Music + Video: Afro B feat. Wande Coal – Amina

BN TV Music

GoodGirl LA calls out People who like to put Music Artistes in a Box | WATCH

Music

Jay Bagz is Out with "A Trip to Happiness" EP Featuring | Stream

Music

New Video: Mr 2kay - Concentrate

Music Scoop

There Just Might be a Mayourkun & Will.i.am Collaboration Coming Soon

Events Music

Two Icons Came Together to give an EPIC Super Bowl Halftime Show! Thanks Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Music Scoop Weddings

#Adekani: Adewale Adeleke & Kani's Dubai Destination Wedding was Really Beautiful & We've Got Proof

Music

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He’s Also His Girls’ Hypeman

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Timi Dakolo is such a dotting and dedicated dad, and he never passes up an opportunity to show off his beautiful family.

In a video he shared on his Instagram, Timi could be seen hyping his daughters who paraded in front of him to show off their new clothes. He wrote:

Apart from Daddy,I double up as hype man to my girls too and also the guy they come to say “is this dress beautiful on me”. What do you think?

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

#WorldCancerDay2020: Celebrating the Life of Leila Janah

Laetitia Mugerwa: Failure – a Foundation For Success

Your Better Self with Akanna: When is it Okay to Cut Some Friends Off?

TemiO: Vendors of Instagram

Advertisement
css.php