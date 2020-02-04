Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He’s Also His Girls’ Hypeman

Timi Dakolo is such a dotting and dedicated dad, and he never passes up an opportunity to show off his beautiful family.

In a video he shared on his Instagram, Timi could be seen hyping his daughters who paraded in front of him to show off their new clothes. He wrote:

Apart from Daddy,I double up as hype man to my girls too and also the guy they come to say “is this dress beautiful on me”. What do you think?

Watch the video below: