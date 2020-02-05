There’s a High Possibility Lil Wayne is Nigerian & Here’s Why

Asides from Lil Wayne stating his love for Nigeria and how much he would like to visit some day, the singer has now revealed that he is Nigerian, after taking an ancenstry.com.

The music star made this known during an interview with the hosts of “Drink Champ Show” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV. When N.O.R.E. asked Lil Wayne why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs, he replied:

Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk.

Watch his interview below: