These Patriotic Nigerian Students in America Re-Enact the Entire NYSC Process

Quite a number of Nigerians who participated in the mandatory National Youth Serice Corps (NYSC) probably had more than a few complaints about the process, but this is not the case for some Nigerian students schooling in the University of Arkansas, USA.

In an act of pure patriotism, the Nigerian students held an event to re-enact the full NYSC experience so that their host community and other foreign students could have the opportunity to experience what it’s like.

The Nigerian students re-enacted the NYSC camp drills, mammy market food and drinks, NYSC Passing Out Parade, presentation of NYSC discharge certificate, Man O War and other aspects of NYSC.

In photos and videos shared online, the Nigerians and their foreign counterparts can be seen wearing their NYSC crested vest and their khaki trousers as they carried out the exercises corps member engage in at their various NYSC camps across Nigeria.

One of the students Nnamdi Ezike shared photos and videos of the event on his Twitter.

Here you go. We had it all 😄 pic.twitter.com/VRfD1MIjPo — Nnamdi Ezike (@iamendee) February 4, 2020

Passing out parade pic.twitter.com/1t8LjAOIi0 — Nnamdi Ezike (@iamendee) February 4, 2020

Photo Credit: @iamendee