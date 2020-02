Akpororo is doing some clean up and he’s giving us a peak into his closet – his shoes, at least.

Lining them up in his living room, the comedian’s collection is a sneakerhead’s dream.

From Converses to Nikes to Adidas, all the major sneaker brands are well represented.

He shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote:

Time for clean up #someofmyshoescollections

Check them out: