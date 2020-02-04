Yas Girl! Diane Russet’s Brand New Collection is all about the Female Body Positivity

Diane Russet is one hardworking Big Brother Naija 2019 star. Since she emerged from Biggy’s house last year, the Northern beauty has put her newfound fame into good use by embarking in various projects that can be termed successful so far.

The first project she took up was the production of her own short film “The Therapist” which featured Iyanya. Next up is her presenting stint with TV girl, Simi Drey and her lifestyle Vlog. The latest project Diane is set to embark on is the launch of her all-inclusive collection of female wears that preaches body positivity.

Watch the campaign shoot below:

Photo Credit: @Dianerusset