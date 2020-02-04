Yas Girl! Diane Russet’s Brand New Collection is all about the Female Body Positivity

Connect with us

Diane Russet's Brand New Collection is all about the Female Body Positivity

There Just Might be a Mayourkun & Will.i.am Collaboration Coming Soon

#Adekani: Adewale Adeleke & Kani's Dubai Destination Wedding was Really Beautiful & We've Got Proof

Yes, Tacha Is Launching Her Own Reality Show | #KeepingUpWithTacha

No Shade But Tiwa Savage is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

4 Highlights from LA Lakers' Tribute to Kobe Bryant You Should See

We have just one Word for when Angelique Kidjo Met with Burna Boy & his Mom - Excitement!

The U.S Embassy is Discrediting a Report that Bishop David Oyedepo was Denied Visa

Toke Makinwa Is Teasing A New Project But We May Have Figured It Out

This House of Rep Member wants the Law about Nigerians wearing Camouflage Changed

February 4, 2020

Diane Russet is one hardworking Big Brother Naija 2019 star. Since she emerged from Biggy’s house last year, the Northern beauty has put her newfound fame into good use by embarking in various projects that can be termed successful so far.

The first project she took up was the production of her own short film “The Therapist” which featured Iyanya. Next up is her presenting stint with TV girl, Simi Drey and her lifestyle Vlog. The latest project Diane is set to embark on is the launch of her all-inclusive collection of female wears that preaches body positivity.

Watch the campaign shoot below:

Photo Credit: @Dianerusset

