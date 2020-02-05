Toke Makinwa takes on the Role of a Movie Critic on this Episode of “Toke Moments” | Watch

Welcome to another episode of “Toke Moments”. On this episode, Toke Makinwa airs her critical opinion about season six of American crime drama television series “Power“.

In her words:

Hey lovers of Power, get in here, I watched episode 15 on Sunday and I have been upset since I watched it. First off, the last 6 episodes have been a drag, the only one I truly enjoyed was Tommy’s. I might be biased but Tommy is actually my favourite Character from the series. What do you guys think about season 6 so far? I think I am done, I won’t be tuning in to watch the last episode on Sunday, women like Tasha in my opinion are the worst.