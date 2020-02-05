Connect with us

BN TV

Toke Makinwa takes on the Role of a Movie Critic on this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV

Now the Plot Thickens! You Don't Want to Miss Episode 4 of Red TV's "Assistant Madams" | Watch

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach You How to Make Banging Banga Rice | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

This Interview Is A Cute Look Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship

BN TV Inspired

Deontay Wilder wants Us to know We can Rise Above & Heal from Depression |WATCH

BN TV Music

GoodGirl LA calls out People who like to put Music Artistes in a Box | WATCH

BN TV

#OkadaBan: Emma OhMaGod Lends his Voice to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles and Tricycles in Lagos 

BN TV

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Zlatan’s “Bolanle”

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for Samuel Olatunji's "Dear Affy" is Here & It's a Must Watch

BN TV

Toke Makinwa takes on the Role of a Movie Critic on this Episode of “Toke Moments” | Watch

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Welcome to another episode of “Toke Moments”. On this episode, Toke Makinwa airs her critical opinion about season six of American crime drama television series “Power“.

In her words:

Hey lovers of Power, get in here, I watched episode 15 on Sunday and I have been upset since I watched it. First off, the last 6 episodes have been a drag, the only one I truly enjoyed was Tommy’s. I might be biased but Tommy is actually my favourite Character from the series. What do you guys think about season 6 so far? I think I am done, I won’t be tuning in to watch the last episode on Sunday, women like Tasha in my opinion are the worst.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Tomie Balogun: Five Tips For Millennials to Gain Financial Independence

Advertisement
css.php