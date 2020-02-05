Now the Plot Thickens! You Don’t Want to Miss Episode 4 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams” | Watch

The fourth episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here, and now that we’ve met Tamara, Lara and Chioma, it’s time to take things to another level.

“Assistant Madams” follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

In this episode, all three ladies sit together to scheme on how to perfect their new lifestyle.

Watch this episode below: