Connect with us

BN TV

Now the Plot Thickens! You Don't Want to Miss Episode 4 of Red TV's "Assistant Madams" | Watch

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach You How to Make Banging Banga Rice | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

This Interview Is A Cute Look Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship

BN TV Inspired

Deontay Wilder wants Us to know We can Rise Above & Heal from Depression |WATCH

BN TV Music

GoodGirl LA calls out People who like to put Music Artistes in a Box | WATCH

BN TV

#OkadaBan: Emma OhMaGod Lends his Voice to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles and Tricycles in Lagos 

BN TV

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Zlatan’s “Bolanle”

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for Samuel Olatunji's "Dear Affy" is Here & It's a Must Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" 

BN TV

Now the Plot Thickens! You Don’t Want to Miss Episode 4 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams” | Watch

BN TV

Published

40 seconds ago

 on

The fourth episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here, and now that we’ve met Tamara, Lara and Chioma, it’s time to take things to another level.

“Assistant Madams” follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

In this episode, all three ladies sit together to scheme on how to perfect their new lifestyle.

Watch this episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Tomie Balogun: Five Tips For Millennials to Gain Financial Independence

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

Advertisement
css.php