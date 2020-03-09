Connect with us

This Video of Toyin Saraki teaching her Granddaughter to play the Piano will have you Smiling 😍

Ikechukwu is Addressing Popular Misconceptions about Him on Wedding Channel Africa's "Bar Room Therapy" | WATCH

Beautiful! WATCH Ify Okoye & her Sisters do a “Sibling Tag” in New Vlog

Sola Sobowale Stresses the Need for Women to be Represented & Involved on Rubbin' Minds | WATCH

Jimmy & Kemi Odukoya's Love story is a Truly Beautiful One | Watch them on Wedding Channel Africa's "5 Years After"

Obesere Takes us Through his Music & the viral "Egungun Be Careful" on BoomBuzz | WATCH

Want to Know Who Naira Marley Really Is? WATCH his Interview with Olisa

#IWD2020: The Cast of MTV Shuga has a Message for all Women "Keep Rising, Despite it all"💪🏾| WATCH

This Video of Kylie giving Kendall a Makeover is too Cute | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie gives Us a Front-Seat View of Baby Tiara’s Pinktastic & One-derful Birthday | WATCH

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We’ve found something so cute that will have you smiling all through.

Toyin Saraki shared a video on Instagram of her teaching her granddaughter to play the piano, and it is priceless and full of love.

The proud grandma captioned the video:

I believe that children are the future
Teach them well and let them lead the way
Show them all the beauty they possess inside
Give them a sense of pride to make it easier
Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be.

See the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

