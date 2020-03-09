This Video of Toyin Saraki teaching her Granddaughter to play the Piano will have you Smiling 😍

We’ve found something so cute that will have you smiling all through.

Toyin Saraki shared a video on Instagram of her teaching her granddaughter to play the piano, and it is priceless and full of love.

The proud grandma captioned the video:

I believe that children are the future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be.

See the video below: