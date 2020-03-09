Ikechukwu is Addressing Popular Misconceptions about Him on Wedding Channel Africa’s “Bar Room Therapy” | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ikechukwu is the latest guest to drink with Shola Thompson the bartender on Wedding Channel Africa’s “Bar Room Therapy“.

Ikechukwu gets comfortable with a couple of drinks as he discusses managing a successful music and acting career, his relocation to the United States, popular misconceptions about him, and lots more.

Each episode is packed with never been heard stories that lets you into the world of these personalities. A little therapy never hurts anybody.

Watch the episode below:

