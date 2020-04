Hey BNers

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN has featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

For our ‘Cook with Me’ segment, Sisi Yemmie @sisi_yemmie showed us how to make Sweet Potato Pottage, giving us premium gist in the process.

Watch the video below, you’ll love it!