BN TV
As a Business Owner, Here’s How Bisola Borha is Ensuring the Stability of her Income | WATCH
Hey BNers!
Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.
For Monday session, Bisola Borha of @trendybeevents spoke on the topic, “My Income Was Cut Off Too Due to COVID-19”. She gave us a glimpse into the life of business owners whose income have been impacted due to COVID-19.
Here’s what’s been working for her:
- Staying healthy and taking precautions.
- CUT ALL unnecessary expenses.
- Finding peace and reflecting.
- Investing in a wealth of knowledge to stay informed.
- Being intentional about my focus.
- Extending business services to fit the now needs and creating a side hustle.
- Engage in something you love to do that gives ‘Me fulfilment’.
- Socialize/network virtually.
- Set daily targets (discipline).
- Think big and have the foresight for the future now, so you don’t spend all your years trying to catch up if there is ever another pandemic.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Event Planner Bisola Borha @bisolatrendybee of @trendybeevents gives of a glimpse into the life of business owners whose income have been impacted due to #Covid19. Here's what's been working for her: 💫Staying healthy and taking precautions (the plan first must be to come out alive )⠀ ⠀ 💫CUT ALL unnecessary expenses ( only spending on things that give me peace and value)⠀ ⠀ 💫Finding Peace and reflecting ⠀ ( very important to look inwards learn from challenges , make peace with them , have new strategies lined up , rest , watch the movies I missed out on .⠀ ⠀ 💫Investing in Wealth of knowledge to stay informed ⠀ ⠀ 💫Being Intentional about my focus ( no time for unnecessary distractions we won't have this amount of time to Ourselves in a long time )⠀ ⠀ 💫Extending business services to fit the now needs and creating a side hustle ( that is solving a need )⠀ ⠀ 💫Engage in something I love to do that gives Me fulfillment ( you can do this both by charging or having free sessions like I have done to help someone) ( help someone find solutions , help someone in need if You can . ⠀ 💫Socialize / network virtually ⠀ ⠀ 💫Set daily Targets ( discipline)⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 💫Think big and have foresights for the future now, so you dont spend all your years trying to catch up , if their is ever another pandemic.⠀ #BellaNaija #AtHomeWithBN bellanaija.com