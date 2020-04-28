As a Business Owner, Here’s How Bisola Borha is Ensuring the Stability of her Income | WATCH

Hey BNers! Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

For Monday session, Bisola Borha of @trendybeevents spoke on the topic, “My Income Was Cut Off Too Due to COVID-19”. She gave us a glimpse into the life of business owners whose income have been impacted due to COVID-19.

Here’s what’s been working for her:

Staying healthy and taking precautions.



CUT ALL unnecessary expenses.

Finding peace and reflecting.

Investing in a wealth of knowledge to stay informed.

Being intentional about my focus.

Extending business services to fit the now needs and creating a side hustle.

Engage in something you love to do that gives ‘Me fulfilment’.

Socialize/network virtually.

Set daily targets (discipline).

Think big and have the foresight for the future now, so you don’t spend all your years trying to catch up if there is ever another pandemic.

Watch the video below: