BN TV
This Goat Meat Peppersoup Recipe by The Kitchen Muse is the Perfect Side Dish for Rainy Days
‘The Kitchen Muse’ is back with another mouth-watering recipe for us and this time it involves goat meat.
It’s always a good time to have ‘Goat Meat Peppersoup’ and it’s been raining quite a bit lately so here goes. She used skinless goat meat but with skin on is also fine.
Ingredients
1Kg Goat Meat
Hanful of Scent Leaves
2 Cloves of Garlic
Thumbsize Ginger
6 Small Habanero
1 Med Onion
2 Tbsp Ground Crayfish
3 Tbsp Peppersoup Spice
3 Stock Cubes
1 Tsp Salt
Watch and learn.