This Goat Meat Peppersoup Recipe by The Kitchen Muse is the Perfect Side Dish for Rainy Days

‘The Kitchen Muse’ is back with another mouth-watering recipe for us and this time it involves goat meat.

It’s always a good time to have ‘Goat Meat Peppersoup’ and it’s been raining quite a bit lately so here goes. She used skinless goat meat but with skin on is also fine.

Ingredients

1Kg Goat Meat

Hanful of Scent Leaves

2 Cloves of Garlic

Thumbsize Ginger

6 Small Habanero

1 Med Onion

2 Tbsp Ground Crayfish

3 Tbsp Peppersoup Spice

3 Stock Cubes

1 Tsp Salt

Watch and learn.