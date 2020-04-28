BN TV
For Kel P the Beat Always Comes First… WATCH His Interview with The Recording Academy
From his musician and artist beginnings to working with SolidStar, Burna Boy and more, Nigerian producer Kel P has become one of the top Afrobeats producers in a relatively short time.
In the latest episode of Behind The Board, the Recording Academy catches up with Kel P in his hometown of Lagos to find out how he got his start, how he collaborates with artists, how the beat always comes first and more.
Watch below.