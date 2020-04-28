Tonto Dikeh’s New Cooking Show Is Foodie Heaven

Calling all food, gist and entertainment lovers! We’ve got an exciting scoop you’ll love to hear.

Tonto Dikeh has announced that she’s launching a unique culinary and entertainment show soon, and it is titled “Grub & Rub with King Tonto“. There’s more – The show won’t only be a cooking show, it will also feature celebrities discussing life, relationship, politics, religion while eating.

She shared the news on Instagram and deducing from the shared photos, fans are in for an amazing time with the star. She wrote:

You all know that I am way to good a foody.. so, I decided to start am a new YouTube show, . J show promises to be mouth watering, exciting and Fun in all the different ways… I want you to see what I see. .

So, The Purpose of this show, is to be a flag bearer to the culinary world in Africa and offshore.

It will be a way to promote different culinary business around the world and also bring you different Food culture ,also make it easy for you to know where Good food are been sold in any part of the world you travel to.

.

It won’t be justan eating show but we wld also we discussing about life, relationship, politics , religion etc mildly while eating…

With a lot of drama

.

As a huge Foodie I have decided to bring food and entertainment together .

.

Guys it’s going to be the best show online I promise you..

.

The Name of My new show is GRUB & RUB WITH KING TONTO.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: tontolet