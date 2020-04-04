Connect with us

BN TV

Chef Lola’s Mackerel Fish Stew Looks absolutely delicious | Learn how to Prepare it here

BN TV

Ify Okoye Walks Us Through a Day in Her Life | WATCH

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Takes Us on Another Tour of Her Minimalist Lagos Apartment | WATCH

BN TV

A perfect Proposal is Planned in Episode 2 of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” Series | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Alakada" Part 1 & 2

BN TV Scoop

Find Out Why Khafi & Gedoni’s Wedding got Cancelled in this New Vlog Episode | WATCH

BN TV

An Easy Tutorial for a Strawberry Parfait with Fruit & Nuts | WATCH 'Healthy Living with Tosin'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

BN TV Scoop

There's a New Challenge in Town, Who Can Step Up?

BN TV

Chef Lola’s Mackerel Fish Stew Looks absolutely delicious | Learn how to Prepare it here

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Chef Lola has done it once again with her splendid Nigerian recipes that never disappoints. This time she is teaching us how to prepare a super easy delicious Mackerel fish stew.

Check out the recipe:

2 Grilled Mackerel fish, Onions, Tomatoes, 2 Bell Peppers, 2 habanero, 1/4 cup oil, Curry powder, Thyme, 2 inch ginger, 4 cloves garlic, Chicken stock, Green and red bell peppers, Parsley.

Watch and learn below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php