Connect with us

BN TV

Photographers Get in Here! Kelechi Amadi-Obi has Tips on how to Improve Night time Photography | Watch

BN TV

Chef Lola’s Mackerel Fish Stew Looks absolutely delicious | Learn how to Prepare it here

BN TV

Ify Okoye Walks Us Through a Day in Her Life | WATCH

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Takes Us on Another Tour of Her Minimalist Lagos Apartment | WATCH

BN TV

A perfect Proposal is Planned in Episode 2 of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” Series | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Alakada" Part 1 & 2

BN TV Scoop

Find Out Why Khafi & Gedoni’s Wedding got Cancelled in this New Vlog Episode | WATCH

BN TV

An Easy Tutorial for a Strawberry Parfait with Fruit & Nuts | WATCH 'Healthy Living with Tosin'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

BN TV

Photographers Get in Here! Kelechi Amadi-Obi has Tips on how to Improve Night time Photography | Watch

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Creative photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi is a master when it comes to photography and he has decided to share his wealth of knowledge.
In his vlog, he shared 10 important tips on how to improve your night time photography. You will learn how to use the best settings of shutter speed , aperture and ISO to achieve the most optimal image quality. This tutorial will also show you how to avoid motion blur and camera noise while shooting in low light.

Watch and learn:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php