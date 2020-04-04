Photographers Get in Here! Kelechi Amadi-Obi has Tips on how to Improve Night time Photography | Watch

Creative photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi is a master when it comes to photography and he has decided to share his wealth of knowledge.

In his vlog, he shared 10 important tips on how to improve your night time photography. You will learn how to use the best settings of shutter speed , aperture and ISO to achieve the most optimal image quality. This tutorial will also show you how to avoid motion blur and camera noise while shooting in low light.